Evenson Angus 40th Annual Production Sale

Vern Frey, Frey Livestock Sales with TJ and Kyler Gabriel, Deep Creek Angus, at the Evenson Angus sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 19, 2020

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

55 Yearling Bulls – $4,391

40 Fall Bulls – $4,088

Evenson Angus had a fantastic set of bulls for their 40th Annual sale. If you like bulls with a little more frame, packed with thickness, beef and style this is the sale to put on your calendar for next year.

TOP SELLING YEARLING BULLS:

Lot 964, Evenson Comrade 964, February 18, 2019, Kesslers Commodore 6516 x TW ELA Image Maker 406X, epds CED 6 BW .7 WW 64 YW 120 Milk 31 sold to Bush Angus, Britton, SD for $20,000.

Lot 9129, Evenson Comrade 9129, March 4, 2019, Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Connealy Final Product, epds CED 12 BW 1.6 WW 82 YW 146 Milk 23 sold for $9,000 to David Sadowsky, Manning, ND.

Lot 933, Evenson Comrade 933, February 9, 2019, Kesslers Commodore 6516 x Jindra Acclaim, epds CED 9 BW 2.1 WW 88 YW 159 Milk 11 to J&M Farms, Hettinger, ND, for $8,000.

TOP SELLING FALL BULLS:

Lot 8462, Evenson Acclaim 8462, August 25, 2018, Jindra Acclaim x HA Top Flight 2314, epds CED 10 BW 11 WW 73 YW 133 to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, SD for $9,000.

Lot 8459, Evenson Prime Cut 8459, August 24, 2018, HA Prime Cut 4493 x SSAF Tiger 305, epds CED 8 BW 2.4 WW 77 YW 131 Milk 34 to Niederman Ranch, Morristown, SD for $7,000.

Lot 8426, Evenson Acclaim 8426, August 17, 2018, Jindra Acclaim x Connealy Guinness, epds CED 9 BW .5 WW 74 YW 145 Milk 40 to Eric Arneson, Meadow, SD at $7,000.