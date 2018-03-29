Feist Gelbvieh 30th Annual Bull Sale Report

March 12th

Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Randy and Carol Feist, Owners

Scott Weishaar, Auctioneer

14 Balancers averaged $4,243

9 Purebred Gelbviehs averaged $3,722

A small crowd of predominately long-time customers from three states attended the sale.

Topping the sale was balancer EH3, selling to the first-time customer Zimmerman Gelbvieh of Dawson, N.D. for $8,750. A calving ease bull sired by Lee's Turning Point, he is a homozygous black bull with EPD numbers in the top 5 percent of the breed.

Long-time customer, Lex Burghduff, of Ludlow, S.D., purchased Bbalancer E49 for $7,250, a Lee's Ten X son. He is a homozygous black bull with explosive growth and high marbling numbers. Burghduff also took home E34 and E27 for $4,000 apiece.

Gerald Burghduff, of Camp Crook, SD, purchased two purebred, red bulls sired by PHG Candy Man. Lot E16 sold for $4,250 and Lot E42 sold for $4,000.

Volume buyer was long-time buyer, Jim Bingaman, of Prairie City, S.D. He purchased five high performance, red purebreds.