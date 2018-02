Felton Angus Ranch 45th Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2018

Location: Springdale, Montana

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

128 Two Year Old Bulls – $4,258

70 Fall Yearling Bulls – $3,521

40 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,929

Top bulls:

Lot 80 $7,500 to Randy Ridgeway, Stanford, Montana; Felton Manifest T6; Feb. 18, 2016; Jindra Manifest x CA Universe 650.

Lot 29 $7,000 to T&N Cattle Company, Waynesboro, Virginia; Felton Felton Manifest T638; March 18, 2016 Jindra Manifest x Lost Lake Antarctica 683.

Lot 98 $7,000 to Lyle Billips, Hill City, Kansas; Felton Image Maker T6263; April 11, 2016,; Hyline Image Maker 163 x Felton Bush Hog C597.Top Fall Yearlings:

Lot 181 $5,750 to Hyline Angus, Bozeman, Montana; Oct. 11, 2016; Felton First Class 505F6 x Wrights Griz 49.

Lor 185 $5,500 to Mike Boeh, Livingston, Montana; Felton First Class 500F6; Oct. 3, 2016; Hyline First Class x Wrights Griz.