Flying M Angus 4th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2021
Location: Wright Agricultural Complex, Wright, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Casey Humble
Averages:
43 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,255
Flying M Angus held their 4th Annual Bull Sale on February 12, 2021 at the Wright Agricultural Complex-Wright, Wyoming. The frigid temperatures outside were quickly forgotten once you stepped into the heated facility and started walking through the bulls that were penned in the arena. An excellent steak lunch was served prior to the sale and buyers filled the seats for the opportunity to purchase the reputation cattle. Congratulations to the Crew at Flying M Angus for a great sale!
Lot 68b at $8,000, DOB 3/2/20, #19833187, SAV RENOWN 3439 x DBZ 8P ANSWER 4P 68X, Sold to Ted Edwards, Gillette, Wyoming
Lot 28B at $6,750, DOB 2/28/20, #19833268, BUFORD REBOUND 0837 x DBZ SCOT40T CLSSL 125S 125W, Sold to Belus Brothers, Buffalo, Wyoming
Lot 78B at $6,500, DOB 2/28/20, #19853131, SCOTCH CAP TRANSFORMER 40T x DBZ 8S ANG SIRLION 78X, Sold to Sean Carroll, Ranchester, Wyoming
Lot 51B at $6,500, DOB 3/6/20, #19833186, SAV RENOWN 3439 x DBZ 51V SPEC FOC 51X, Sold to John Moore, Douglas, Wyoming
Lot 74B at $6,500, DOB 3/3/20, #19853141, SCOTCH CAP TRANSFORMER 40T x DOBRENZ ANSWER 25T, Sold to Sean Carroll, Ranchester, Wyoming
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User