Forgey Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 27, 2021

Location: Sale at the ranch near Dallas, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

45 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,172

Dan and Lyn Forgey hosted the Annual Forgey Angus bull sale at the ranch southwest of Dallas, SD. This set of bulls were bred and developed to sell as two year old bulls. They looked like two year old bulls should, thick and masculine. Dan and Lyn have a passion for Angus cattle and it shows in this sale offering.

Lot 30, HFA Big Easy G42, 4/19 son of HFA Big Easy 41B x Ponca Creek Blackbird 1133 sold to Gary and Josh Hoffman, Lehr, ND, for $6,250.

Lot 37, HFA Goliath 955G, 3/19 son of HFE Dependable H10D x Ponca Creek Revenue 955 to Randy Batchelor, White River, SD, for $6,000.

Lot 25, HFA Diamond D17G, 5/19 son of Diamond in the Rough 40E6 x RB Tour of Duty 177 to Martin Zeigler, Winner, SD, for $6,000.

Lot 28, HFA Big Easy G28, 3/19 son of HFA Big Easy L41B x Kramers Apollo 317 to Sonny Plugge, Burke, SD, for $5,500.

Lot 7, HFA Blacktop Competitor H96G x SAV Harvestor to Randy Batchelor, White River, SD, for $5,500.

Presale announcements from sale host Dan Forgey.



James Iverson, Miller, SD at the Forgey Angus sale.

