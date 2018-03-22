Forgey Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek & Scott Dirk

Date: March 18, 2018

Location: the Forgey Ranch south of Dallas, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages

Angus bulls avg. $6,067

Heifers avg. $2,225

Flushes avg. $5,250

This sale was postponed a day, as this South Dakota winter once again dropped some snow along the Missouri River. The sale is held just north of the Nebraska border and the Sandhills, and it drew ranchers from both states. Dan and Lyn Forgey and family offered well-grown bulls that will perform for commercial cattlemen. Quite a few embryo transplant (ET) bulls were offered in this sale, as well as many half-brothers.

Because of the tough weather, the Forgeys were left with some bulls.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 41: $15,000 to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, South Dakota – HFA Easy Bet H32E, a flush from SAV Harvestor 0338 x Connealy All Around.

Lot 3: $13,000 to Bolton Ranch, Dallas, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x GAR-EGL Protege.

Lot 44: $11,500 to Larson Ranch, Hamill, South Dakota – HFA Easy Street H35E, a flush from SAV Harvestor 0338 x Connealy All Around.

Lot 53: $11,000 to Novotny Angus, Winner South Dakota – Brookdale Responder 63 x SAV Resource 1441.

Lot 42: $11,500 to Gary Siegel, Litchfield, Nebraska – HFA Easy Going H33E, a flush from SAV Harvestor 0338 x Connealy All Around.

Two Flushes avg: $5,250

Lot 107: $6,000 to Tate Novotny, Colome, South Dakota – Right to Flush Ponca Creek Blackbird 955 (Connealy All Around x Connealy L O 908)

Top Selling Angus Heifers:

Lot 108: $6,000 to Mark Metzger, Larchwood, Iowa – Pick of the Flush Sisters from SAV Harvestor 0338 x Ponca Creek Blackbird 955

Lot 149: $3,750 to Larson Ranch, Hamill, South Dakota – HFA Forever Lady E35E (SAV Resource 1441 x Leachman Right Time)