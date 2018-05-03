Fortune’s Rafter U Cross 18th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date: April 24, 2018

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages: 97 Angus bulls $4,910

Fortune's Rafter U Cross Angus is a solid rancher seedstock program whose Angus bulls have found strong favor with western South Dakota cowmen. Their priorities are maternal performance, quality, and doing good business with ranchers.

A family outfit, headquartered out of Quinn, South Dakota, Roger Fortune, and wife, Bonna, and their son, Cory, and his wife, Alicia, have developed a strong following among South Dakota Badlands and Cheyenne River country commercial cattlemen, and they dominated the crowd at ringside. Many repeat buyers have found success with Fortune bulls, and the Fortune guarantee is well-documented by their customers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 4: $14,000 to Jeff Nelson, Midland, South Dakota – SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 90: $10,000 to Jeff Nelson, Midland, South Dakota – SAV Recharge 3436 x RR 0415 Image 5925

Lot 52: $9,500 to Joe Carley, Philip, South Dakota – SAV Recharge 3436 x Sitz Up Trend 2049

Lot 51: $8,500 to Dean and Matt Heeb, Midland, South Dakota – SAV Recharge 3436 x Sitz Up Trend 2049

Lot 88: $8,000 to Jeff Gabriel, Philip, South Dakota – SAV Recharge 3436 x SAV 004 Traveler 4412

Lot 89: $8,000 to Jeff Gabriel, Philip, South Dakota – SAV Recharge 3436 x SAV 004 Traveler 4412

Lot 102: $8,000 to James Anderson, Hitchcock, South Dakota – Sitz JUWE 6363 X Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 103: $8,000 to James Anderson, Hitchcock, South Dakota – Sitz Jauer 6363 x Connealy confidence 0100