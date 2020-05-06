Fortune’s Rafter U Cross 20th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Josh Giegle, Creighton, SD got a couple Fortune Rafter U Cross bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 28, 2020

Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Support Local Journalism Donate



Averages:

95 Yearling & Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,465

13 Registered Yearling Heifers – $3,500

Fortune’s Rafter U Cross Angus is a solid rancher seedstock program whose Angus bulls have found strong favor with western South Dakota cowmen. Their priorities are maternal performance, quality, and doing good business with ranchers. These are deep-bodied, thick-made bulls that will sire females that are easy to raise. New this year were the front-end embryo heifers offered for sale.

A family outfit, headquartered out of Quinn, South Dakota, Roger Fortune, and wife, Bonna, and their son, Cory along with his son, Riley, have developed a strong following. Many repeat buyers have found success with Fortune bulls, and the Fortune guarantee is well-documented by their customers.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 91: $12,500 to Josh Nixon, Alzada, Montana – SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Sitz Up Trend 2049 (fall bull)

Lot 53: $8,500 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – McCumber Tribute 702 x Conneally Western Cut

Lot 51: $7,000 to Josh Nixon, Alzada, Montana – McCumber Tribute 702 x Larks Canyon 74D4

Lot 39: $6,500 to Jeff Nelson, Philip, South Dakota – Fortunes Recharge 5061 x Fortunes 413

Lot 62: $6,500 to Jeff Gabriel, Quinn, South Dakota – McCumber Tribute 702 x Bobcat Black Diamond

Top Selling Heifers:

Lot 123: ET Heifer, Fortunes Miss Wix 9100 – $4,250 to Gene Fortune, Interior, South Dakota – SAV 004 Traveler 4412 x RR 0415 Image 5925, BW 83, WW 773

Lot 129: ET Heifer, Fortunes Princess 9113 – $4,250 to Matt Heeb, Midland, South Dakota – SAV Recharge 3436 x Sitz Up Trend 2049