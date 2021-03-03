Frank Cattle Company

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2021

Location: Chappell, NE.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

27 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,114

4 Older Angus Bulls – $3,750

15 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,383

11 Open Angus Heifers – $1,863

7 Open Red Angus Heifers – $1,714

Top Bulls:

Lot 1 at $8,000 was Frank Exclusive 030, DOB: 01/25/20; SIRE: Musgrave Exclusive; MGS: SAV Ten Speed 3022. He sold to Jim and David Carlson of Julesburg, CO.

Top Open Heifers:

Lot 67 at $2,050 was Frank Blackcap 072, DOB: 02/11/20: SIRE: Frank Impression 507; MGS: Tex Playbook 5437. She sold to Johnson Dairy of Eaton, CO.

Lot 68 at $2,050 was Frank Queen 0190, DOB: 04/13/20: SIRE: Frank Playbook 803; MGS: EXAR Declaration. She sold to Johnson Dairy of Eaton, CO.