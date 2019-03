Gaaskjolen Ranch 34th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 6, 2019

Location: Lemmon Livestock Lemmon, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

61 Bulls – $3,340

Lot 77 at $6250 Gaask Cowboy Up 8055 Dob 3-17-2018, Reg 19315252 sold to Sodak Angus Reva,SD

Lot at 7 at $6250 Gaaask Cowboy UP 8050 Dob 3-17-2018, sold to Bruce Groves Shields ,ND

Lot Lot 76 at $5750 Gaask Cowboy UP 8052 Dob 3-21-2018 Reg 19315248 sold to Sodak Angus Reva, SD

Lot 1 at $5750 Gaask Blaster 8033 Dob 3-21-2018, sold to Leonard Gerhardt , Flasher,ND

Lot 2 at $5500 Gaask Blaster 8039 Dob 3-18-2018, sold to Frank Mollmon Watauga,SD