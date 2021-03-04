Gaaskjolen Ranch 36th Annual Building with the Basic Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 3, 2021

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

77 Bulls – $4,405

Great weather and a good set of bulls brought a large crowd of new and repeat buyers.

Lot 53 at $9,500, GAASK MAIN EVENT 0220, Dob 3-23-2020, Main Enent, sold to Curtis Johnson, Keldron, South Dakota.

Lot 60 at $8,500, GAASK Flat Top 0052, Dob 2-2-2020, Werner Flat Top, sold to Curtis Johnson, Keldron, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $7,500, GAASK EXCLUSIVE 0045, Dob 2=27-2020, Musgrave Exclusive, sold to Marvin Ternes, Raleigh, North Dakota.

Lot 52 at $7,500, GAASK EXCLUSIVE 0045, Dob 3-28-2020, Musgrave Exclusive, sold to Milton Storm,Meadow, South Dakota.

Lot 17 at $7,000, GAA









SK SURGE 0270, Dob 3-13-2020, Connealy Power Surge, sold to Bob and Wade Parker, Lodgepole, South Dakota.