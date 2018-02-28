Gant Angus and Polled Hereford Bull Sale

Date: Feb. 23, 2018

Location: at the ranch west of Geddes, SD

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson, Chamberlain, SD

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

18 reg. two-yr-old Hereford Bulls – $4,100

24 reg. two-yr-old Angus Bulls $3,514

Gant Angus and Polled Herefords, owned by Mark and Dennis Gant and their families, once again rolled out the hospitality for their annual two year old bull sale. This area had received quite a bit of snow over the last few days.

These bulls were big and stout, and showed their muscle expression. Many repeat buyers were on hand to watch as the bulls were penned outside and sold over the video. Dennis and Mark are two of the real nice people in this business.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 2: $6,250 to Dennis Beckman, White Lake, South Dakota – R On Target 5523 x BAR JZ Rebellion 474X

Lot 1: $6,000 to Kay Don Jons, Bonesteel, South Dakota – R On Target 5523 x Huth Prospector K085

Lot 3: $5,000 to Robert Larson, Verdigree, Nebraska – R On Target 5523 x SHF Rib Eye M326 R117

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 51: $6,000 to Bob Anderson, Winner, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye 174 x Plainview Alliance 16X

Lot 27: $4,500 to Jerry Novotny, Lake Andes, South Dakota – WAR Upgrade Y155 x LaGrand 338 Right Time 3312

Lot 39: $4,500 to Robertson Stock Farm II, Wagner, South Dakota – SAV Angus Valley x SAV Net Worth 4200