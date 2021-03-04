 Gant Polled Herefords and Angus Annual Sale | TSLN.com
Gant Polled Herefords and Angus Annual Sale

Carrie Stadheim
  

 

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2021

 

Location: At the farm Geddes, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson

Averages:

23 Hereford Bulls – $4,602

17 Angus Bulls – $3,824

20 Bred Heifers – $2,195

 

Hereford Bulls

Lot 26 $8,500-Gant Leader by Sleepy Leader x Gant Rebellion to Glen Gerlach, Dimock, SD.

Lot 3 $6,250-Gant Hometown 475 by MPH Hometown 10Y x Gant Target to Terry, Koupal, Wagner, SD.

Lot 15 $5,500-Gant Catapult 380 by Pyramid Catapult x Gant Tradition to Backes Ranch, Platte, SD.

Lot 8 $5,250-Gant Hometown 490 by MPH Hometown 10Y x Gant Prospector to Jay Wynia, Dante, SD.

Angus Bulls

Lot 39 $5,250-Gant Resource 517 by WAR Resource x Gant Windy to Gary Novotny, Lake Andes, SD.

Lot 27 $4,750-Gant Bullseye 600 by Mogck Bullseye x Gant Upgrade to Dennis Koch, Plankinton, SD.

Lot 41 $4,750-Gant Resource 665 by WAR Resource x Gant Bullseye to Myron Bierema, Springfield, SD.


 

