Gant Polled Herefords and Angus Annual Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 26, 2021
Location: At the farm Geddes, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
23 Hereford Bulls – $4,602
17 Angus Bulls – $3,824
20 Bred Heifers – $2,195
Hereford Bulls
Lot 26 $8,500-Gant Leader by Sleepy Leader x Gant Rebellion to Glen Gerlach, Dimock, SD.
Lot 3 $6,250-Gant Hometown 475 by MPH Hometown 10Y x Gant Target to Terry, Koupal, Wagner, SD.
Lot 15 $5,500-Gant Catapult 380 by Pyramid Catapult x Gant Tradition to Backes Ranch, Platte, SD.
Lot 8 $5,250-Gant Hometown 490 by MPH Hometown 10Y x Gant Prospector to Jay Wynia, Dante, SD.
Angus Bulls
Lot 39 $5,250-Gant Resource 517 by WAR Resource x Gant Windy to Gary Novotny, Lake Andes, SD.
Lot 27 $4,750-Gant Bullseye 600 by Mogck Bullseye x Gant Upgrade to Dennis Koch, Plankinton, SD.
Lot 41 $4,750-Gant Resource 665 by WAR Resource x Gant Bullseye to Myron Bierema, Springfield, SD.
