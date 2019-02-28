TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

127 Coming Two year old bulls – $4,821

77 Yearling bulls – $4,344

A very nice crowd of new and repeat buyers braved the bitter cold to attend the annual Gill Red Angus bull sale held at the ranch on Feb. 19. Another great set of two year old and yearling Red Angus bulls were offered by the Gill family and eagerly bid on and purchased by new and repeat buyers.

Top Yearling bulls:

Lot 165, $12,500, LMG Gills Investment 8008, a son of H2R Profit Builder B403 – Selling to Lucht Red Angus, from Manhattan, MT.

Lot 152, $11,000, – LMG Gills Investment 8005, a son of H2R Profit Builder B403 – Selling to Landis Ranch, from Trail City, SD.

Lot 148, $11,000, – LMG Gills Peacemaker 8011, a son of GMRA Peacemaker 1216 – Selling to Bill Marks, from Gettysburg, SD.

Lot 170, $9500, – LMG Gills Foremost 8301, a son of LSF SRR Foremost 5314C – Selling to Aberle Ranch, from Glencross, SD.

Top Two Year Old bulls:

Lot 60 – $11,500, LMG Gills Oly 7457, a son of LMG Gills Oly 4726 – Selling to Garrett Ranch, from Pierre, SD.

Lot 26 – $9000, LMG Gills Game Plan 7437, a son of Flying W Game Plan 189Y – Selling to Randy Kahl, from Mandan, ND.

Lot 45 – $9000, LMG Gills Oly 7514, a son of LMG Gills Oly 4726 – selling to Bruce Roseland, from Seneca, SD.

Lot 7 – $8500, LMG Gills Contour 7501, a son of Kuhns Contour B026 – selling to Sandquist Ranch, from Trail City, SD.

Lot 73 – $8500, LMG Gills Foremost 7502, a son of LSF SRR Foremost 5314C – selling to Karen Mutschler, from Eureka, SD.

Volume Buyers:

Garrett Ranch from Pierre, SD with 10 bulls.