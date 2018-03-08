Date of Sale: Feb. 20, 2018

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Timber Lake, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

221 Yearling and Two Year Old Red Angus bulls – $4,768

Recommended Stories For You

Gill Red Angus was greeted with a bitter cold day for their annual bull sale, but there was a full house of buyers on hand to sort through and purchase this top-notch set of yearling and two year old Red Angus bulls. Gills pride themselves on the fact that they purchased or placed several thousand Red Angus feeder cattle sired by Gill Red Angus bulls. That aspect of customer service really paid off, giving the Gill family an excellent sale.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 1, a June, 2016 son of LMG Gills Vin Diesel 7611 with EPDs of: CED 2 BW 1.2 WW 81 YW 128 Milk 17 selling to longtime repeat customer, Garrett Ranch, Pierre, SD for $14,000.

Lot 40, LMG Gills Testimony 6725, a May, 2016 son of 4MC Prospect 469 with EPDs of: CED 4 BW 0.2 WW 69 YW 108 Milk 20 sold to another longtime repeat customer, Sandquist Ranch, Trail City, South Dakota, for $12,500.

Also at $12,500 was lot 189, LMG Gills Hard Drive 7031, a Feb. 17 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 with EPDs of: CED 3 BW -0.1 WW 66 YW 104 Milk 18, selling to Chris Aberle, Glencross, SD. This is the third generation of Ablerles to purchase Gill genetics.

Lot 42, LMG Gills Vin Diesel 6756, a April 2016 son of LMB Gills Vin Diesel 7611 sold to Dustin Jackson, Tuttle, North Dakota for $12,000.

Sandquist Ranch purchased lot 7, LMG Gills Lancer 6765, a May 2016 son of LJC Lancer 313Y for $10,500.

Lot 18, LMG Gills Statement JR 6724, a June 2016 son of LMG Gills Statement 2066 sold to Schlecht Ranch, Streeter, North Dakota for $10,500.

Another bull at $10,500 was lot 69, LMG Gills Testimony 6702, a May 2016 son of LMT Gills Statement 4591 sold to Sandy Willow Red Angus, Waubay, South Dakota.

Two bulls sold at $9,500 each,

Lot 2, LMG Gills Vin Diesel 6737, a May 2016 son of LMG Gills Vin Diesel 7611 went to Rodney Frickel, Atkinson, Nebraska, and lot 3, LMG Gills Vin Diesel 6836, another May 2016 son of the Vin Diesel 7611 bull sold to Randy Kahl, Mandan, North Dakota.