Gray’s Angus Ranch 2nd Generation Performance Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 21, 2018

Location: the ranch southwest of Harrison, Neb.

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages

70 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $3,664

35 Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $3,379

It was a beautiful spring-like day for Rod & Laura Gray and family for their Annual 2nd Generation bull sale on Wednesday, March 21. This was quite a drastic change in weather from the day the sale was originally scheduled, the previous Saturday.

The Gray family has been breeding registered Angus breeding stock for over 120 years in the Sandhills of northwest Nebraska.

Topping the yearling bulls was lot 84, Grays Rampage 927, a 1/17 son of Quaker Hill Rampage OA36 that has a weaning wt. of 803 lb., yearling wt. of 1401 lb., and 126 yearling epd. Gatlin Laythem, Garwin, IA was the buyer at $13,000.

Lot 63, Grays Top Hand 187, a 1/17 son of Thomas Top Hand 0536 that has a weaning ratio of 118 and epds of CED 7 BW 1.1 WW 69 YW 117 Milk 28, selling to Fall Guy Group, Tama, IA for $12,500.

Lot 133, Grays Great Falls 3017, a 2/17 son of Granger Great Falls 053 with epds of CED 7 BW 0.3 WW 57 YW 95 Milk 25 sold to G & Z Partnership, Garwin, IA for $8,000.

Also at $8,000 was lot 176, another Great Falls son. Grays Great Falls 6527, born 3/17 had out of a very productive dam that weaned 3 at 111 ratio sold to Destry Brown, Oshkosh, NE.

Lot 75, Grays Black Granite 557, a 1/17 son of Connealy Black Granite sold to Ivan Brovont and Lucas Stolhammer, Newcastle, WY for $7,000.

Two 2-year old bulls topped out at $5,000 each. Lot 27, Grays Chisum 5376, a 3/16 son of Grays Chisum 1264 went to Kenneth Osmotherly, Hot Springs, SD. Lot 28, Grays Emblazon 5566, a 3/16 son of Grays Emblazon 7204 sold to Max Princehouse, Toledo, IA

With the sale postponed from Saturday to Wednesday, there was a slightly lighter crowd than normal. If you are needing a bull, contact Rod, Laura or one of the boys as there were several high quality bulls left over.