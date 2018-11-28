Green Mountain Angus Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 16, 2018

Location: at the Ranch Ryegate, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

205 Bull Calves – $5,804

58 F1 black Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,966

55 commercial Angus Heifers – $1,823

Top Selling Bulls

Lot 27 at $25,000, GMAR Resource F135, Dob 1-31-2018, Reg 19088589, SAV Resource 1441 x GMAR Alliiance X 143, sold to Mangen Angus, Broadus, Montana.

Lot 18 at $13,500, GMAR Resource F003, Dob 1-21-2018, Reg 19088474, SAV Resource 1441 x GMAR Upward A181, sold to Bickle Cattle Company, Ismay, Montana.

Lot 47 at $13,500, GMAR Cowboy Up F255, Dob 2-15-2018, Reg 19115187, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x GMAR Significant B293, sold to Bauer Land and Livestock, Claremont, Wyoming.

Lot 2 at $13,000, GMAR Traction F062, Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19088527, JMB Traction 292 x ICC Bonview Gammer 3028, sold to Darrel Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota.

Lot 5 at $13,000, GMAR Resource F059, Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19088524, SAV Resource 1441 x GMAR Industry X324, sold to Coonet Brothers, Harlowton, Montana.

Lot 83 at $13,000, GMAR Cowboy Up F208, Dob 2-8-2018, Reg 19088656, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x GMAR Final Product B179, sold to Centennial Livestock, Dillon, Montana.

Top Bred Heifers

48 at $2,000

30 at $1,850

18 at $1,825