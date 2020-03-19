Green Mountain Red Angus Annual Production Sale

Repeat buyers are common at the GMRA sale.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 17, 2020

Location: Green Mountain Red Angus Sale Barn, Logan, Montana

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Averages:

86 Red Angus Bulls – $4,491

Bob and Julie Morton, along with family, held the Annual Green Mountain Red Angus Production Sale at their sale barn near Logan, Montana on March 17, 2020. The Morton family has been in the purebred Red Angus industry for 35 years and has worked hard to build a program they are proud of and offer a product they stand behind. GMRA cattle are powerfully built, offer some of the industry’s most exciting new genetics, and are built to last. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 8 at $10,500, DDRA REBEL 915, DOB 1/21/19, SUTH UNION 05C x DDRA VENICE 4003, Sold to Northern Lites Red Angus, Opheim, Montana

Lot 1 at $8,000, GMRA THE ANSWER 9204G, DOB 1/9/19, FEDDES BRUNSWICK D202 x GMRA ANNE 736, Sold to B&L Red Angus, Putnam, Oklahoma

Lot 16 at $8,000, GMRA SPOT ON 9277G, DOB 1/28/19, FEDDES BRUNSWICK D202 x GMRA NEXA 455, Sold to Leo and Lois Cremer, Big Timber, Montana

Lot 5 at $8,000, GMRA GUINNESS 9205G, DOB 1/9/19, FEDDES BRUNSWICK D202 x GMRA LAKOTA 725, Sold to Tash Livestock, Polaris, Montana

Lot 2 at $7,500, GMRA SECURITY 9273G, DOB 1/28/19, H2R PROFITBUILDER B403 x GMRA LARKABA 527, Sold to Bridger Creek Ranch, Big Timber, Montana