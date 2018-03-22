Green Mountain Red Angus Sale Report

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Date of Sale: March 20, 2018

Location: Logan, Mont.

Auctioneer: Trent Stewart

Averages

79 Bulls $4,206

Lot 1 sold to Mike Stoltz of Valier, Mont. for $9,000. He is a son of H2R Profitbuilder B403

Lot 8 also sold for $9,000 to Kinchen Red Angus from Kaycee, Wyo. He is a son of Beckton Epic R397 K

Lot 30, a son of GMRA Stetson 2240 sold to Ostendorf Red Angus, Powderville, Mont. for $8,500.

Lot 5 sold to Northern Lites, Opheim, Mont. for $8,000. He is a son of Beckton Epic R397 K.

Northern Lites also purchased Lot 3, a son of H2R ProfitBuilder B403 For $7,500.