Green Mountain Red Angus Sale Report
March 22, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott
Date of Sale: March 20, 2018
Location: Logan, Mont.
Auctioneer: Trent Stewart
Averages
79 Bulls $4,206
Lot 1 sold to Mike Stoltz of Valier, Mont. for $9,000. He is a son of H2R Profitbuilder B403
Lot 8 also sold for $9,000 to Kinchen Red Angus from Kaycee, Wyo. He is a son of Beckton Epic R397 K
Lot 30, a son of GMRA Stetson 2240 sold to Ostendorf Red Angus, Powderville, Mont. for $8,500.
Lot 5 sold to Northern Lites, Opheim, Mont. for $8,000. He is a son of Beckton Epic R397 K.
Northern Lites also purchased Lot 3, a son of H2R ProfitBuilder B403 For $7,500.