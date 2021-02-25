Hart Angus 46th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Frederick, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann

Averages:

98 Angus Bulls – $5,398

12 Registered Open Heifers – $7,388

Lot 1 at $27,000, Hart No Doubt 0521, Dob 2-15, 2020, Reg 19848436, Hoover No Doubt x Connealy Cavalry 1149, Hall Ranch, Bassett, NE.

Lot 14 at $20,000, Hart Valor 0535, Dob – 2- 19, 2020, Reg 19838594, PA Valor 201 x Connealy Cavalry 1149, Northway Cattle Co., Cleardale, AB.

Lot 7 at $15,000, Hart Xpand 0051, Dob- 2- 1, 2020, Reg 19844168, Baldridge Xpand x743 x Connealy Cavalry 1149, Charles Henke, Salsbury, MO.

Lot 3 at $14,000, Hart No Doubt 0533, Dob 2-18, 2020, Reg 19848522, Hoover No Doubt x Connealy Cavalry 1149, Dustin Kalt, Warren, MN.

TOP SELLING HEIFER:

Lot 107. $22,000, Hart Misti 0027, Dob 1-27- 2020, Reg 1983646, Hart Hercules 7017 x MAR Innovation 251, Gary & Travis West, Prescott, IA.

