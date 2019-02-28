Hart Angus Farms 44th Annual Production Sale
February 28, 2019
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2019
Location: Sale held at the farm, Frederick, SD
Auctioneer: Wes Tieman
Averages:
86 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,461
10 Registered Open heifers – $10,700
The Hart Family has long been known for breeding wide topped, thick butted, stout bulls for many years. This year's sale offering lived up to those expectations. Bulls with a touch more frame, packed with performance and red meat, backed by top Angus genetics. There was a very nice crowd that was able to dig out of the weekend of fresh, blowing snow.
Topping Selling bulls.
Lot 1, Hart Valor 8576, a 2/18 son of PA Valor 201 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Strathmore, CA for $40,000.
Lot 5, Hart the Rock 8192, a 2/19 son of KCF Bennet TheRock A473 to Alta Genetics, Balzac, AB, CA for $19,000.
Lot 2, Hart Valor 8581, a 2/18 son of PA Valor 201 selling to Lynn Haugen, Hanniford, ND for $12,000.
Lot 4, Hart Weigh Up 8547, a 2/18 son of Plattemere Weigh Up K360 to Steve Zybach, Briscoe, TX for $10,000.
Lot 6, Hart the Rock 8208, a 2/18 son of KCF Bennet TheRock A473 to Bill Neuschwander, Grygla, MN for $10,000.
Top Heifers:
Lot 109, Hart Misti 8068, a 1/18 daughter of GAR Ashland selling to De-Su Angus, New Albin, IA for $39,000.