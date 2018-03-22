Heart River Ranch Red Angus / Open A Angus Bull

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 14, 2018

Location: at the feedlot south of Belfield, N.D.

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages

37 yearling Red Angus bulls avg. $4,196

48 yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,286

10 two year old Angus bulls avg. $3,375

Open A Angus, Jim and Lynn Arthaud and Heart River Ranch Red Angus, Chuck and Annette Steffan held their annual production sale at the feedlot south of Belfield, N.D. These operations complement each other quite well with both Angus and Red Angus genetics. The bulls looked the part and were probably the best both of these operations have offered to date.

The top-selling Red Angus bull was Lot 1, HRR Advantage 7259, a 3/17 son of 5L Advantage 3267-221Y with epds of CED 9 BW -1.8 WW 68 YW 106 Milk 17 selling to Bottrell Family Red Angus, Billings, Mont. for $7,500.

Lot 7, HRR Right Kind 7253, a 3/17 son of 5L Advantage 3267-221Y, epds of CED 10 BW -2.4 WW 66 YW 104 Milk 17 sold to Pat McGee, Rhame, ND for $5,750.

Topping the Angus bulls was lot 48, Open A Resource E7502, a 3/17 son of SAV Resource 1441 with epds of CED 0 BW 2.5 WW 69 YW 127 Milk 22 selling to Tom Ryen, Billings, Mont. for $8,500.

Also selling at $8,500 was lot 65, Open A 8147U Instinct E141, a 3/17 son of SAV Instinct 4258, epds CED 0 BW 3.6 WW 70 YW 115 Milk 31 to Ron Buckman, South Heart, N.D.

Rounding out the $8,500 bulls was lot 67, Open A C313 Work Art E662, a 3/17 son of OCC Work of Art 766W, epds of CED 5 BW 2.7 WW 60 YW 102 Milk 9 selling to Dave Wanner, Dickinson, N.D.