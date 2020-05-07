Herring Angus Ranch 18th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 25, 2020
Location: Herring Sale Barn, Encampment, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
28 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,411
22 Composite Bulls – $4,511
7 Ranch Horses – $9,107
The wind was blowing and the sun was shining for the 18th Annual Herring Angus Ranch “High Country Bull and Horse Sale” held at the ranch near Encampment, Wyoming, April 25, 2020. A stout set of yearling Angus and Composite bulls along with a select offering of ranch geldings was offered to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!
Angus Bulls:
Lot 32 at $7,500, DOB 4/3/19, HERRING LEGEND 817 x HOBART 765, Sold to Don Peterson, Buffalo, Wyoming
Lot 35 at $7,500, DOB 3/29/19, NEW GAME x MORGANS DIRECTION 233, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch, Walden, Colorado
Composite Bulls:
Lot 70 at $8,500, DOB 3/31/19, BROKER x ANGUS 045, Sold to J Reverse J Cattle Co. & Phil Spencer, Morgan, Utah
Lot 74 at $8,000, DOB 3/27/19, BROKER x ANGUS 037, Sold to CHK Cattle, Saratoga, Wyoming
High Selling Gelding was Lot 101 at $11,000, “Max” a 2010 AQHA BAY GELDING, REG# 5311293, He sold to Berger Ranches, Saratoga, Wyoming.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User