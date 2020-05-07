Herring Angus Ranch 18th Annual High Country Bull & Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 25, 2020

Location: Herring Sale Barn, Encampment, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Support Local Journalism Donate



Averages:

28 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,411

22 Composite Bulls – $4,511

7 Ranch Horses – $9,107

The wind was blowing and the sun was shining for the 18th Annual Herring Angus Ranch “High Country Bull and Horse Sale” held at the ranch near Encampment, Wyoming, April 25, 2020. A stout set of yearling Angus and Composite bulls along with a select offering of ranch geldings was offered to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!

Angus Bulls:

Lot 32 at $7,500, DOB 4/3/19, HERRING LEGEND 817 x HOBART 765, Sold to Don Peterson, Buffalo, Wyoming

Lot 35 at $7,500, DOB 3/29/19, NEW GAME x MORGANS DIRECTION 233, Sold to Castle Peak Ranch, Walden, Colorado

Composite Bulls:

Lot 70 at $8,500, DOB 3/31/19, BROKER x ANGUS 045, Sold to J Reverse J Cattle Co. & Phil Spencer, Morgan, Utah

Lot 74 at $8,000, DOB 3/27/19, BROKER x ANGUS 037, Sold to CHK Cattle, Saratoga, Wyoming

High Selling Gelding was Lot 101 at $11,000, “Max” a 2010 AQHA BAY GELDING, REG# 5311293, He sold to Berger Ranches, Saratoga, Wyoming.