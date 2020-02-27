Hilltop Angus Farm 42nd Annual Production Sale

A delicious lunch was served before the sale.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2020

Location: At the ranch near Bowdle, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

67 Bulls – $4,243

30 Open Heifers – $1,331

It was a cold brisk day Feb. 19, 2020, for the 42nd Annual Hilltop Angus Farm Production Sale, held at the ranch near Bowdle, South Dakota. The Eisenbeiz Family and crew had the cattle on display, offered a nice lunch prior to sale time, and had the barn nice, warm and comfortable. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $10,000, HILLTOPS WIDE LOAD 58C, DOB 2/10/19, HILLTOPS CHARGED UP 44T x HILLTOPS MISS PRODUT 7K, Sold to M & E Angus, Kimball, South Dakota

Lot 7 at $8,250,HILLTOPS CHARGED UP C667, DOB 2/27/19, HILLTOPS CHARGED UP 44T x HILLTOPS MISS PRODUCT 7K, Sold to Ralph Kulm, Selby, South Dakota.

Lot 43 at $7,500, HILLTOPS MR ACCLAIM 64C, DOB 2/5/19, CS MR ACCLAIM 24E x CS LADY DASH 1A, Sold to Terry Goehring Mound City, South Dakota

Lot 42 at $7500, HILLTOPS POWER SURGE C18, DOB 2/15/19, CS MR ACCLAIM 24E x CS LADY DASH 4A, Sold to Abler Farms Inc, Hoven, South Dakota

Lot 33 at $7500, HILLTOPS TURBO C6, DOB 2/11/19, DL DUALLY x DL INCENTIVE 2103, Sold to Hillsview Farms, Eureka, South Dakota

Lot 2 at $7500, HILLTOPS CHARGED UP C75, DOB 2/28/19, HILLTOPS CHARGED UP 44T x HILLTOPS MISS PRODUCT 7K, Sold to Abler Farms Inc, Hoven, South Dakota