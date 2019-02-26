TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 05/15/2019

Location: Sale at the ranch, Thedford, NE

Auctioneers: Rick Machado, Joe Goggins and Cody Lowderman

A fast moving snow storm put a chill in the air for the Hoffman Ranch Annual Bull Sale, but that didn't slow down the bidding on a great set of Hereford and Angus bulls.

Averages:

10 Hereford Carload Bulls – $20,600

62 Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls – $4,649

46 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $9,679

85 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,394

24 Fall Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,417

100 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,803

20 Fall Yearling SimAngus Bulls – $5,155

32 Yearling Simmental Bulls – $3,702

51 Hereford Open Heifers – $1.889

22 Angus Open Heifers – $3,157

Top Hereford Bulls:

Lot 13, $60,000, H Cuda 7934 ET, PLD, DOB: 8/9/2017. SIRE: BEHM 100W Cuda 504C; MGS: NJW 98S R117 Ribeye 88X ET. Sold to Genoa Livestock, Minden, NV.

Lot 3, $50.000, H Pilgrim 8426 ET, PLD. DOB: 2/14/2018. This bull was a member of the Denver Carload. SIRE: Churchill Pilgrim 632D ET: MGS: RST GAT NST Y79D Lady 54B ET. To Buck Cattle Co., Madill, OK.

Lot 207, $37,500, H FHF Outcross 810 ET, PLD. DOB: 4/16/2018. SIRE: Golden Oak Outcross 18U; MGS: CJH Harlan 408. Sold to Williams Hilltop Herefords, Rushford, MN & Rocking G Land & Cattle, Gull Lake, SK.

Lot 15, $36,000, H GAT NST Sensation 7968 ET, PLD, DOB: 9/6/2017. SIRE: UPS Sensation 2296 ET; MGS: WORR Owen Tankeray Y78D ET. Sold to Torrance Herefords, Media, IL.

Lot 17, $30,000, H Cuda 7943 ETR, Polled. SIRE: BEHM 100W Cuda 504C; MGS: NJW 5139 R117 Ribeye 88X ET. He sold to Bowling Herefords & Red Angus, Blackwell, OK.

Lot 6, $27,000, H GAT NST Cowboss 4F ET, DOB: 2/15/2018, SIRE: NJW 78P 88X Cowboss 199B ET; MGS: WORR Owen Tankeray Y79D ET. To Kroupa Cattle, LLC, Pukwana, SD.

Lot 5, $26,000, H Hometown 8439 ET, PLD, DOB: 2/18/2018, SIRE: NJW 135U 10Y Hometown 27A; MGS: WORR Owen Tankeray Y79D ET. Sold to Upstream Ranch, Taylor, NE & Dvorak Herefords, Lake Andes, SD.

Lot 57, $25,000, H GAT NST Sensation 7967 ET, PLD, DOB: 9/3/2017. SIRE: UPS Sensation 2296 ET; MGS: WORR Owen Tankeray Y79D ET. To Kroupa Cattle, LLC, Pukwana, SD.

Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 287, $26,000, Hoffman Cowboy Up 8491, DOB: 3/8/2018. SIRE: HA Cowboy Up 5405; MGS: S A V 8180 Traveler 004. He sold to Kroupa Cattle, LLC, Pukwana, SD.

Lot 255, $22,500, Hoffman Cowboy Up 7792, DOB: 8/15/2017. SIRE: HA Cowboy Up 5405; MGS: McKellar Final Call. Sold to Vin-Mar Cattle Company, Clinton, NE.

Lot 368, $20,000, Hoffman Sensation 803, DOB: 1/14/2018. SIRE: S A V Sensation 5615; MGS: S A V Brilliance 8077. Sold to Bar H Land and Cattle Company, AB CN.

Lot 251, $17,500, Hoffman Cowboy Up 7832, DOB: 8/23/2017. SIRE: HA Cowboy Up 5405; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to La Santina de Agrofin – Argentina.

Lot 284, $12,500, Hoffman Cowboy Up 8348, DOB: 1/24/2018. SIRE: HA Cowboy Up 5405; MGS: S A V 004 Density 4336. He sold to Kroupa Cattle, LLC, Pukwana, SD.