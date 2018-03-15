Holden Herefords 52nd Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: March 12, 2018

Location: Valier, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

120 Yearling Bulls – $8,439

26 Fall Yearling Bulls – $7,712

21 Registered Yearling Heifers – $4,500

1 Pick of the Flush Yearling Heifers – $32,000

Lot 7156 $56,000 to Cooper Hereford Ranch, Willow Creek, Montana; HH Advance 7156E ET; 1/20/17; HH Advance 3297A ET x HH Advance 8050U ET.

Lot 7193 $40,000 to Flying S Ranch, Paluxy, Texas; HH Advance 7193E ET; 1/25/17; CL 1 Domino 5110C x HH Advance 3196N.

Lot 6319 $26.000 to B&D Herefords and Angus, Claflin, Kansas; HH Advance 6319D; 8/23/16; HH Advance 3297A ET x HH Advance 1038Y ET.

Lot 7154 $25,000 to Coates Ranch, Mertzon, Texas; HH Advance 7154E ET; 1/20/17; HH Advance 3297A ET x HH Advance 4055P.

Lot 7117 $25,000 to Debter Hereford Farm, Horton, Alabama; HH Advance 7117E ET; 1/16/17; HH Advance 3297A ET x HH Advance 4055P.

Top Female:

Pick of Lots 7005 E & 7006E $32,000 to Steve Bodner, Raynesford, Montana; CL 1 Domino 420B x HH Advance 9144W.