Honeyman Charolais 29th Annual Bull Sale
February 28, 2018
Date: February 9, 2018
Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Reported by: Scott Weishaar
Average:
70 Yearling Bulls: $4,407
Ryan and Rhonda and their son Blake welcomed a read good crowd of new and repeat customers to their annual bull sale.
A list of many market topping calves at local sale barns was on page 8 of the catalog and what an impressive list it is!
Not only sale weight of the calves but the dollars per head received was outstanding and that says a lot about the Charolais cross and what it does for the ranchers' bottom line! A great set of bulls and a great place to do business. Congratulations to the Honeymans on a successful sale
High Selling Lots:
$12,500 – HC Polar Express 7036 Pld, a March 1, 2017, polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld
Claude Olson, Selby, South Dakota
$11,000- HC Polar Express 7035 Pld a March 1, 2017, polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld
Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota
$9,500 – HC Polar Vortex 7112 Pld, a March 15, 2017, polled son of WCR Polar Vortex 324 P
Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota
$8,500 – HC Polar Express 7060 Pld, a March 6, 2017, polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld
Dion Rosenow, Reeder, North Dakota
$8,500 – HC Polar Express 7042 Pld, a March 2, 2017 polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld
Dion Rosenow, Reeder, North Dakota
$8,250 – HC Polar Vortex 7083 Pld, a March 10, 2017 polled son of WCR Polar Vortex 324 P
Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota