Honeyman Charolais 29th Annual Bull Sale

Date: February 9, 2018

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Scott Weishaar

Average:

70 Yearling Bulls: $4,407

Ryan and Rhonda and their son Blake welcomed a read good crowd of new and repeat customers to their annual bull sale.

A list of many market topping calves at local sale barns was on page 8 of the catalog and what an impressive list it is!

Not only sale weight of the calves but the dollars per head received was outstanding and that says a lot about the Charolais cross and what it does for the ranchers' bottom line! A great set of bulls and a great place to do business. Congratulations to the Honeymans on a successful sale

High Selling Lots:

$12,500 – HC Polar Express 7036 Pld, a March 1, 2017, polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld

Claude Olson, Selby, South Dakota

$11,000- HC Polar Express 7035 Pld a March 1, 2017, polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld

Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota

$9,500 – HC Polar Vortex 7112 Pld, a March 15, 2017, polled son of WCR Polar Vortex 324 P

Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota

$8,500 – HC Polar Express 7060 Pld, a March 6, 2017, polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld

Dion Rosenow, Reeder, North Dakota

$8,500 – HC Polar Express 7042 Pld, a March 2, 2017 polled son of HC Polar Express 5052 Pld

Dion Rosenow, Reeder, North Dakota

$8,250 – HC Polar Vortex 7083 Pld, a March 10, 2017 polled son of WCR Polar Vortex 324 P

Fairview Ranch, Faith, South Dakota