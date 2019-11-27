Idland Cattle Company Complete and Total Dispersal
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2019
Location: Midland Bull Test, Columbus, MT
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins
Averages:
96 Spring pairs – $4,125
41 Spring bred cows -$3,415
65 Spring bred heifers – $2,580
40 Spring heifer calves – $2,093
40 Spring pregnancies – $2,466
30 Bulls $90,900 $3,030
11 Commercial cows – $1,800
157 Embryos – $377
Some of the finest cattlemen and women in the country were on hand for the Idland Cattle Company Complete and Total Dispersal Sale held 11/19/19 at Midland Bull Test in Columbus, MT. A nice crowd was on hand and lunch was served prior to the sale. Good luck to the Idlands in their new endeavors! Top Cows
Lot 3 at $22,500 Sold to: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch
Lot 31 at $13,000 Sold to: Reece Idland, Circle, MT
Lot 9 at $12,500 Sold to: Fisher Angus, Okeene, OK
Lot 5 at $5,000 Sold to: Fisher Angus, Okeene, OK
Top Bull
Lot 1X at $15,000 For 30 percent interest Sold to: Brumfield Angus and Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch
Lot 208B at $11,500 Sold to: Reece Idland
Lot 3A at $6,500 Sold to: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch
Top Pregnancy
Lot 6D at $5,750 Sold to: Sharpe Ranch and Bob Ballew
Lot 6A at $5,250 Sold to: Mark Lance
Top Heifer Calves
Lot 12B at $7,000 Sold to: Reece Idland
Lot 31A at $6,500 Sold to: Fairbank Farms
Lot 5A at $5,000 Sold to: Fisher Angus
Top Bred Heifer
Lot 31A at $6,500 Sold to: Fairbank Farms
Top Embryo
Lot 9F at $600 Sold to: TD Angus
Lot 6B at $550 Sold to: Fairbank Angus
Lot 41D at $550 Sold to: ELK Angus