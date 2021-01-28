Ingalls Centennial Angus and Turtle Creek Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 16, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Maurine, SD

Auctioneer: Tanner Hewitt

Averages:

57 Ingalls Centennial Angus bulls – $3,636

17 Turtle Creek Angus bulls – $4,308

Ingalls Centennial Angus – Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls, and Turtle Creek Angus- Tyrell and Kari Dieters held their annual bull sale at the Ingalls Ranch near Maurine, SD. This was a very nice set of bulls from both outfits. The bulls really had a nice look on sale day, smooth and in great sale day condition but not overdone.

A very nice crowd of buyers and neighbors were treated to a great pitchfork fondue steak for lunch.

Ingalls top sellers:

Centennial Windy 710, 3/20 son of Centennial Windy 827 x 1441 Resource 6804 RS at $6,250 to Dion Ottmar of Mott, ND.

Centennial Resource 055, 3/20 son of 1441 Resource 6804 RS x NF Supreme 73-3. Sold for $6,000 to Hewitt Ranch, Mud Butte, SD.

Centennial High Point 573, 3/20 son of JK High Point 745 x Centennial Windy 058 for $5,750 to Brad Austin, White Owl, SD.

Centennial Gallatin 453, 3/20 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 x CLF Freedom 03X for $5,750 to Hotchkiss Ranch, Mud Butte, SD.

Turtle Creek top sellers:

TCAR Holiday 0026, 3/20 son of Deep Creek Holiday 836 x HARB Pendleton 765JH for $5,750 to Hewitt Ranch, Mud Butte, SD.

TCAR Watson 0053, 3/20 son of DR Watson 849 x TCAR Winnie Blackbird 7010 at $5,500 to Cody Vandestroet, Black Cattle Trails, Fairview, SD.

TCAR Trapper 0022, 3/20 son of Paintrock Trapper x SAV Final Answer 0035 for $5,250 to Robert Ingalls, Faith, SD.

Prospective buyers sorting through the bulls at the Ingalls Centennial Angus / Turtle Creek Angus sale.



JD and Tanner Hewitt, repeat buyers at the Centennial Angus / Turtle Creek Angus sale.

