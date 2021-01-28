Ingalls Centennial Angus and Turtle Creek Angus Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Jan. 16, 2021
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Maurine, SD
Auctioneer: Tanner Hewitt
Averages:
57 Ingalls Centennial Angus bulls – $3,636
17 Turtle Creek Angus bulls – $4,308
Ingalls Centennial Angus – Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls, and Turtle Creek Angus- Tyrell and Kari Dieters held their annual bull sale at the Ingalls Ranch near Maurine, SD. This was a very nice set of bulls from both outfits. The bulls really had a nice look on sale day, smooth and in great sale day condition but not overdone.
A very nice crowd of buyers and neighbors were treated to a great pitchfork fondue steak for lunch.
Ingalls top sellers:
Centennial Windy 710, 3/20 son of Centennial Windy 827 x 1441 Resource 6804 RS at $6,250 to Dion Ottmar of Mott, ND.
Centennial Resource 055, 3/20 son of 1441 Resource 6804 RS x NF Supreme 73-3. Sold for $6,000 to Hewitt Ranch, Mud Butte, SD.
Centennial High Point 573, 3/20 son of JK High Point 745 x Centennial Windy 058 for $5,750 to Brad Austin, White Owl, SD.
Centennial Gallatin 453, 3/20 son of VDAR Gallatin 7586 x CLF Freedom 03X for $5,750 to Hotchkiss Ranch, Mud Butte, SD.
Turtle Creek top sellers:
TCAR Holiday 0026, 3/20 son of Deep Creek Holiday 836 x HARB Pendleton 765JH for $5,750 to Hewitt Ranch, Mud Butte, SD.
TCAR Watson 0053, 3/20 son of DR Watson 849 x TCAR Winnie Blackbird 7010 at $5,500 to Cody Vandestroet, Black Cattle Trails, Fairview, SD.
TCAR Trapper 0022, 3/20 son of Paintrock Trapper x SAV Final Answer 0035 for $5,250 to Robert Ingalls, Faith, SD.
