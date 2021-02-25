JC Heiken Angus and Sons 14th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2021

Location: Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

133 Angus Bulls – $5,043

JC Heiken Angus and Sons held their 14th Annual Production Sale Feb. 23, 2021 at Miles City Livestock Commission-Miles City, Montana. The family run operation, based out of Broadview, Montana, has quickly become one of the most trusted Angus seed stock producers in the area by consistently providing their customers with some of freshest genetics in the industry while focusing on performance. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 1 at $20,000, JCH LOGO 0193, DOB 2/13/20, #19799915, SITZ LOGO x JCH RITA 2230, sold to KG Ranch, Three Forks, Montana.

Lot 11 at $20,000, JCH J&K COWBOY KIND 0001, DOB 1/24/20, #19683852, HA COWBOY KIND 8157 x JCH J&K EILEENMERE 8613, sold to Musgrave Angus, New Salem, Illinois.

Lot 8 at $13,000, JCH LOGO 0133, DOB 2/7/20, #19691418, SITZ LOGO 12964 x JCH MISS WIX 2163, Sold to Stovall Ranches, LLC. Billings, Montana.

Lot 15 at $12,500, JCH J&K SPUR 0028, DOB 1/27/20, #19683777, VERMILION SPUR E119 x JCH J&K BEAUTY 8607, Sold to Bollinger Ranch Inc. Angela, Montana.

Lot 18 at $12,000, JCH HKN SPUR 0081, DOB 2/3/20, #19683831, VERMILION SPUR E119 x JCH HKN PRIDE 8794, Sold to Stovall Ranches LLC Billings, Montana.