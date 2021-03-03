Jindra Angus
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2021
Location: Clarkson, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
120 Angus Bulls – $5,814
37 Open Angus Heifers – $1,687
Lot 1 at $92,500 was Jindra Assurance, DOB: 05/31/2019; SIRE: Hoover No Doubt; MGS: Connealy Impression. He sold to R and R Farms of Nickerson, NE.
Lot 111 at $15,000 was Jindra Open Road 1170, DOB: 02/9/20; SIRE: Ferguson Trailblazer 239E; MGS: Jindra Double Vision. He sold to Macholan Angus of Linwood, NE.
Lot 91 at $13,500 was Jindra Allegance 180, DOB: 01/24/20: SIRE: LD Capitolist 316; MGS: Jindra Stout 356. He sold to Flying F Ranch of Driscoll, ND.
Lot 10 at $12,000 was Jindra Full Choke 1280, DOB: 02/11/20: SIRE: Hoover No Doubt; MGS: VAR Reserve 111. He sold to John Blohm of Reinbeck, IA.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User