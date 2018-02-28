Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch 46th Annual Genetic Advantage Bull Sale
February 28, 2018
Date: Feb. 24, 2018
Location: Mobridge Livestock Market
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
82 yearling Angus bulls – $4,445
9 two-year-old Angus bulls – $4,083
Johnson-Rose Angus hosted another large crowd for their annual bull sale, despite the "less than favorable" weather and road conditions. Johnson-Rose Angus Ranch is owned by Stuart Johnson and his family, along with Clint and Bonnie Rose, and Bailey Johnson. They have built many long-term relationships with their buyers.
Johnson-Rose focuses on disposition and building a better Angus female, and this shows up in their cow herd. Many large ranches compete for these bulls, with most of them being repeat buyers.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 8: $ 13,000 to BTB Ag, LLC, Trail City, South Dakota – Sitz Dash 10277 x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V
Lot 1: $ 12,000 to BTB Ag, LLC, Trail City, South Dakota – Stevenson Rockmount RX933 x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V
Lot 9: $ 10,000 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – Sitz Dash 10277 x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V
Lot 3: $ 9500 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – Stevenson Rockmount RX933 x Connealy Thunder
Lot 4: $ 8000 to Brian and Craig Worth, Gettysburg, South Dakota – Stevenson Rockmount RX933 x Cole Creek Cedar Ridge 1V