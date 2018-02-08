Joseph Angus 20th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Jan. 22, 2018

Location: Sale held at Valentine Livestock, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

131 Fall and Spring Yearling Angus bulls – $5,418

Due to weather conditions the Joseph Angus sale was delayed an hour. When sale time rolled around there was nearly a full house of buyers for the sale. The bulls had been in town for several days, going through a pretty major snowfall, but were up and ready on sale day.

Longtime Joseph Angus supporters Corky and Janet Worth, Springview, Nebraska, stepped up early and purchased 3 bulls off the top. Lot 1, JAR Payweight D514, a 7/16/17 son of Basin Payweight 1682 with epd's of CED 7, BW 1, WW 62, YW 110, Milk 27, $B 168.68, at $16,500

Lot 22, JAR Full Power D564, a 7/25/16 son of PA Full Power 1208 with epd's of CED 9, BW -0.5, WW 60, YW 107, Milk 25, $B 128.97 at $16,000.

Lot 6, JAR Full Power D538, a 7/23/16 son of JAR Full Power 1208 with epd's of CED 7, BW 0, WW 55, YW 102, Milk 26, $B 139.69 at $12,000.

Lot 3, JAR Waylon D438, a 7/16/16 son of Baldridge Waylon W34, with EPD's of CED 4, BW 2.5, WW 62, YW 106, Milk 17, $B 155.56, was purchased by Travis Anderson, Merriman, Nebraska, for $15,000.

Dan Gudgel of Winner, South Dakota, purchased the next high selling bull for $13,000. Lot 77, JAR Waylon D550, a 7/24/16 son of Baldridge Waylon W14.

Four bulls sold at $10,000 each.

Lot 15, JAR Ten X sold to Joe Mundorf, Wood Lake, Nebraska.

Lot 31, JAR Waylon D590 sold to Jim Cozad, Valentine, Nebraska.

Lot 58, JAR Reserve D861 went to Mike Keller, Basset, Nebraska.

Lot 96, JAR Waylon D512 to Todd Rothleutner, Cody, Nebraska.