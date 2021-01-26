Joseph Angus 23rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 18, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, SW of Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

95 Fall Bulls – $5,900

35 Two Year Old Bulls – $4,721

5 Yearling Bulls – $5,400

50 Bred Heifers – $2,832

Roger and Jayne Joseph and crew presented a great set of strong aged and yearling bulls for the 23rd Annual Joseph Angus Bull Sale.

The large crowd liked what they saw in the bulls with aggressive bidding throughout the day. The females selling in the sale was a complete dispersion of the spring calving bred heifers, due to start calving in Feb.

Robert Joseph from The Peppermill Steakhouse in Valentine served an awesome lunch. The buyers were invited to the Peppermill for a steak dinner compliments of Joseph Angus.

Lot 3, Jar Full Power G544, 7/19 son of PA Full Power 1208 x SAV Providence, epds CED 4 BW 2.3 WW 78 YW 138 Milk 25 to Corky & Janet Worth, Springview, NE for $14,000.

Lot 6, Jar Incredible G505, 7/19 son of Panther Cr Incredible 6704 x WK Roger 8165, epds CED 4 BW 0.8 WW 69 YW 120 Milk 23 to Dan Gudgel, Valentine, NE at $11,000.

Lot 7, Jar Incredible G519, 7/19 son of Panther Cr Incredible 6704 x WK Bobcat, epds CED 4 BW 1.7 WW 75 YW 133 Milk 25 to Larry O’Keefe, Valentine, NE at $11,000.

Lot 51, Jar Super Duty G206, 2/19 son of GMAR Super Duty C279 x WK Roger 8165, epds CED 4 BW 3.0 WW 71 YW 129 Milk 28 to John Loncor, Mission, SD for $10,500.

Lot 41, Jar Full Power G528, 7/19 son of PA Full Power 1208, epds CED 4 BW 0.6 WW 63 YW 106 Milk 25 to Randy Stoner, Kilgore, NE at $10,000.

Lot 16, Jar Full Power G581, 7/19 son of PA Full Power 1208, epds CED 1 BW 3.2 WW 59 YW 106 Milk 23 to Eric Iverson, White River, SD for $9,500.

Lot 37, Jar Sau 10X G300, 7/19 son of Sau Ten X 6057, epds CED 6 BW 2.5 WW 60 YW 108 Milk 23 to Mark Mundorf, Wood Lake, NE for $9,500.

Top bred heifer was lot 160, Jar New Design F806, 7/19 heifer sired by Connealy Conquest x Baldridge Waylon, epds CED 7 BW 1.5 WW 61 YW 108 Milk 23 to Amdahl Angus & Hereford, Rapid City, SD for $7,500.

Lot 191, Jar Lassie Thunder F802, 1/19 heifer sired by Connealy Thundar x Basin Payweight 1682, epds CED 12 BW -1.8 WW 44 YW 84 Milk 28 to Chris McLaren, Hay Springs, NE for $5,000.

JD Amdahl, Amdahl Angus & Herefords picked up a couple bred heifers.



Joseph Angus had a barn full of buyers and spectators for their 23rd annual bull sale.

