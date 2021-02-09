TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 4, 2021

Location: at the K2 Sale Facility, Wheatland, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

30 18-Month-Old – $5,816

46 Yearling Bulls – $3,630

76 Total Bulls – $4,493

10 Registered Heifer Calves – $1,560

Jason and Kim Goertz, along with family and crew, held the 21st Annual K2 Red Angus ‘Winter Bull & Female Sale’ Feb. 4, 2021, at the K2 Sale Facility outside of Wheatland, Wyoming. A uniform set of both coming two-year-old and yearling Red Angus bulls, along with a select group of fancy Red Angus heifers, were offered to the buyers in the seats. The wind was cold and brisk, however the lunch was hot and the hospitality was great, congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 11 at $10,000, K2 EXCEL 704 9030, DOB 3/14/19,#4190388, K2 EXCEL ET 045 x K2 CALLIE PK 512, Sold to Harding Ranch Meridan, Wyoming.

Lot 3 at $9,500, K2 STEVEN 540 9028, DOB 3/12/19, #4190206, K2 EPIC PAYWT ET 651 x K2 RED ROS 248, Sold to Glass Ranch, Timoth, Colorado.

Lot 2 at $8,500, K2 STOUT 622 9040, DOB 3/23/19, #4362037, VGW STOUT 7403764739 x K2 LEILAN DT 823, Sold to Glass Ranch, Timoth, Colorado.

Lot 17 at $8,500, K2 GODWIN 939 64G, DOB 5/16/19, #4236770, RED U2 MALBE6 195D3721545 x K2 DIANA BXT 651, Sold to Glass Ranch, Timoth, Colorado.

Lot 33 at $7,500, K2 STOUT 201 0123, DOB 3/14/20, #4359783, VGW STOUT 7403764739 x K2 AUBREY ALLI CO 019, Sold to Smith Sheep Co., Douglas, Wyoming.

Kim gives a few opening remarks prior to the sale.

