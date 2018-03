Keller Broken Heart Ranch

Date of Sale: March 1, 2018

Location: at the Ranch, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

74 Bull – $5,729

71 Heifers – $1,557

Sale Highlights

Lot 21 at $30,000, KBHR ENGINEER E281, April 9, 2017 Reg 3312274, WS All Aboard B80 x Pelton Miss 378B

sold to Wilkinson Farms Simmental – Terry and Cathy Schlenker and family.

Lot 63 at $27,000, KBHR Lighthouse E111, March 24, 2017 Reg 3311205 Hook's Beacon 56B x KBHR B161

sold to Gengenbah Rack, Grant Nebraska.

Lot 41 at $23,000, KBHR WENTZ E190, April 1, 2017, Reg 3312184 GAR Prophet x KBHR X281, sold to Mike Bielenberg, Ames, Iowa.

Lot 1 at $12,000, KBHR ALL TOGETHER E051 March 19, 2017, Reg 3312045 WS All Aboard B80 x KBHE C125

sold to Wayne Mittlieder, Tappan, North Dakota.

Lot 43 at $11,000, KBHR NORTHERN PIKE E015 March 14, 2017, Reg 3312012 GAR Prophet x KBHR C232

sold to Ethan Hall, Mandaree, North Dakota.