Kenner Simmental Ranch 25th Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2021

Location: Kenner Sale Facility, Leeds, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

116 Bulls – $5,149

63 Bred Heifers – $3,821

Great day at Kenner Simmental. A little chilly outside but that did not stop a great crowd of repeat and new buyers from coming out to view and bid on a fantastic set of bulls and females.

$17,000 – Lot 24 – KS Dutton H542, black PB Simmental bull, sired by Koch Big Timber 685D and sold to Ben Stroh, Tappen, ND.

$11,000 – Lot 71 – KS Bon Jovi H443, red PB Simmental bull, sired by Mr GD Hard Rock F834 and sold to Traxinger Simmentals, Houghton, SD.

$11,000 – Lot 104 – KS Supreme H469, red ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by GW Major Move 590E and sold to Crosshair Simmental Ranch, Dawson, ND.

$11,000 – Lot 48 – KS Ambassador H6, black ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by TJ Franchise 451D and sold to Kinn Simmentals, Turtle Lake, ND.

$11,000 – Lot 67 – KS Point Taken H579, black ½ SimAngus bull, sired by S Powerpoint 843 and sold to Lassle Simmentals, Glendive, MT.

$10,750 – Lot 3 – KS Peterbilt H431, black PB Simmental bull, sired by SHSF Freightliner D10 and sold to Wes Leapaldt, Woodworth, ND.

Top Selling Females

$8,000 – Lot 134 – KS Ms Cowboy Cut G404, black ¾ SimAngus heifer, sired by CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z, bred to Colorado Bridle Bit and sold to Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND.

$7,000 – Lot 194 – KS Ms Major Move G206, red ¾ SimAngus heifer, sired by GW Major Move 590E, bred to KWA Future 3G and sold to Seth Kaehler, St. Charles, MN.

$6,250 – Lot 189 – KS Ms Red Mountain G695, red PB Simmental heifer, sired by KWA FLYF Red Mountain 16Z, bred to KS Newton D181 and sold to Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND.

Jerry and Chasity Sevland - Brandon and Taylor Barlow.



Jeff Kuntz and Todd Finke

