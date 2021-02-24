Kenner Simmental Ranch 25th Annual Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 13, 2021
Location: Kenner Sale Facility, Leeds, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
116 Bulls – $5,149
63 Bred Heifers – $3,821
Great day at Kenner Simmental. A little chilly outside but that did not stop a great crowd of repeat and new buyers from coming out to view and bid on a fantastic set of bulls and females.
$17,000 – Lot 24 – KS Dutton H542, black PB Simmental bull, sired by Koch Big Timber 685D and sold to Ben Stroh, Tappen, ND.
$11,000 – Lot 71 – KS Bon Jovi H443, red PB Simmental bull, sired by Mr GD Hard Rock F834 and sold to Traxinger Simmentals, Houghton, SD.
$11,000 – Lot 104 – KS Supreme H469, red ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by GW Major Move 590E and sold to Crosshair Simmental Ranch, Dawson, ND.
$11,000 – Lot 48 – KS Ambassador H6, black ¾ SimAngus bull, sired by TJ Franchise 451D and sold to Kinn Simmentals, Turtle Lake, ND.
$11,000 – Lot 67 – KS Point Taken H579, black ½ SimAngus bull, sired by S Powerpoint 843 and sold to Lassle Simmentals, Glendive, MT.
$10,750 – Lot 3 – KS Peterbilt H431, black PB Simmental bull, sired by SHSF Freightliner D10 and sold to Wes Leapaldt, Woodworth, ND.
Top Selling Females
$8,000 – Lot 134 – KS Ms Cowboy Cut G404, black ¾ SimAngus heifer, sired by CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z, bred to Colorado Bridle Bit and sold to Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND.
$7,000 – Lot 194 – KS Ms Major Move G206, red ¾ SimAngus heifer, sired by GW Major Move 590E, bred to KWA Future 3G and sold to Seth Kaehler, St. Charles, MN.
$6,250 – Lot 189 – KS Ms Red Mountain G695, red PB Simmental heifer, sired by KWA FLYF Red Mountain 16Z, bred to KS Newton D181 and sold to Mandan Lake Simmental Ranch, Center, ND.
