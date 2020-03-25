Koberstein Farms

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: March 14, 2020

Location: Ogallala, NE

Auctioneer: Kevin Schow

Averages:

40 Yearling Bulls – $4,793

Top Bulls:

Lot 21 at $9,500 was KF Fortress 9146. DOB: 1/25/2019; Sired by KCF Bennett Fortress; MGS: Baldridge Atlas A266. He sold to Larry Leicy of Ellsworth, NE.

Lot 1 at $8,750 was KF Treasure 9122. DOB: 1/25/2019; Sired by MGR Treasure; MGS: KCF Bennett Fortress. He sold to Arrow Crown Angus of Morrill, NE.

Lot 4 at $8,500 was KF Treasure 9103. DOB: 1/30/2019; Sired by MGR Treasure; MGS: KCF Bennett Fortress. He sold to Hansen Farms of Elsie, NE.

Lot 45 at $8,000 was KF Monumental 9132. DOB: 1/30/2019; Sired by EXAR Monumental 6056B; MGS: Connealy Comrade 1385. He sold to Tracy Vaughn of Chugwater, WY.