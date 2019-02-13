Sale Report: Koupal Angus 42nd Annual Bull Sale
February 13, 2019
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Name of Sale: Koupal Angus 42nd Annual Bull Sale
Date of Sale: 02/11/2019
Location: At the ranch, Dante, SD
Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar & Daniel Koupal
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
179 Angus Bulls Averaged $4720
Sale Highlights
Lot 153 at $30,000 Koupals B&B Enterprise 8106 Dob 1-19-2018 Reg 19274968 LT Enterprise 5213 x B&B Bikbd Progress 3015, sold to Montana Ranch, Big Fork, MT.
Lot 71 at $10,000 B & B Renown 8074 Dob 1-13-2018 Reg 19263776 SAV renown 3439 x Whitestone Altune 4148, sold to Hidden Prairie Ranch, Platte, SD.
Lot 102 at $9000 Koupal Juneau 87 Dob 1-5-2018 Reg 19277629 Koupal Juneau 797 x Koupal Ellnora 012, sold to Mark Mailander, Spalding, NE.
Lot 160 at $9000 Koupals B & B treasure 8053 Dob 1-10-2018 Reg 19265553 MGR Treasure x B & B Zara 6157, sold to Whitestone Farms, Aldie, VA.
Lot 108 at $8500 Koupal Juneau 865 Dob 1-17-2018 Reg 19277626 Koupal Juneau 797 x Koupal Zara 277, sold to Darren Schmidt , Gary, SD.
Lot 116 at $8500 Koupals Sensation 8085 Dob 1-15-2018 Reg 19287327 SAV Sensation 5615 x B & B Erica 605, sold to Baker LeMar, St Onge, SD.
Top Selling Aged Bulls
Lot 191 at $7250 koupals B & B Atlas 711 Dob 8-6-2017 Reg 19171676 x B & B Polly 211, sold to D & J Land and Cattle CO.
Lot 190 at $6500 Koupals B & B Atlas 710 Dob 8-5-2017 Reg 19171667 Koupals B & B Atlas 4061 x B & B Blkbd Progress 4151, sold to Huber Farms.
Top Selling Registered Heifer
lot 216 Koupals D & K Karama 8126 Dob 2-10-2018 Reg 19327511 A & B Weigh More 4460 x Koupal Karama 452, sold to Brad Lhotak.