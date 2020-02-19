Koupal Angus 43rd Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Curt Westland
Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020
Location: At the ranch, Dante, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Daniel Koupal
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame
Averages:
192 bulls – $5,101
High selling bull was lot 122 Koupals B&B S Charm 9096 for $26,000 to Alta Genetics, Watertown, WI.
Lot 22 Koupals J&S Detail 920 sold for $25,000 to John Sidel of Minnesota.
Lot 1 Koupals B&B Black Out 9123 $15,000 sold to Babcock Angus Long Pine, Nebraska.
Lot 109 Koupals B&B Apallo 9030 sold to Hidden Prairie Ranch of Platte, South Dakota for $13,500.
Lot 132 Koupals B&B Capitalist 9027 sold for $12,000 to Rick Gross from Selfridge, ND.