TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 8, 2021

Location: at the Ranch, Dante, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

185 Yearling bulls – $6,312

31 Fall bulls – $5,847

10 Reg Open Heifers – $2,540

40 Comm Open Heifers – $1,331

What a great day at the Koupal Angus 44th Annual Bull Sale!

This family picked a nice February day for a large crowd to walk through a nice set of Koupal Angus bulls.

Lot 2 – $34,000, Koupals B & B Blackout 0039 – Sold to Brooking Angus, Radville SK Canada & Bone Creek Angus, Eastend, SK, Canada.

Lot 1 – $32,500 Koupals B & B Blackout 0017 – Sold to T-Bone Angus, Brunswick, NE & Square B Ranch, Warsaw, MO.

Lot 176 – $27,000 Koupals B & B McCoy 0148 – Sold to Scattered Star Ranch, Dante, SD.

Lot 38 – $23,500 Koupals B & B Pathfinder 0051 – Sold to Trump Grass & Grain LLC, LuRay, MO.

Lot 53 – $20,000 Koupals B & B Pathfinder 02 – Sold to Red Rock Cattle Co, Spencer, SD.

Lot 32 – $15,000 Koupals B & B Pathfinder 0028 – Sold to Lau Angus, Armour, SD.

Lot 171 – $13,500 Koupals B & B Junction 0124 – Sold to Kevin Keyes, Springfield, NE.

Lot 112 – $12,000 Koupals B & B Atlas 0118 – Sold to Scattered Star Ranch, Dante, SD.

Lot 25 – $11,500 Koupals B & B Blackout 0098 – Sold to Goldammer Angus, Whitewood, SD.

Lot 39 – $11,000 Koupals B & B Pathfinder 006 – Sold to Solsaa Angus, Hayti, SD.

Lot 80 – $10,000 Koupal Maternal Dream 06 – Sold to Rex Black, Spencer, NE.