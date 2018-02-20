Krebs Ranch 38th Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2018

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Gordon, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

15 Elite Donor Females – $15,063

27 Fall yearling Angus bulls – $5,991

204 Yearling Angus bulls – $7,525

19 Yearling Simmental and SimAngus bulls – $5,497

8 Yearling Hereford bulls – $4,469

Krebs Ranch hosted another fantastic sale at the ranch northeast of Gordon, Nebraska. The events started on Wed. evening with a social and Elite 8 Donor female sale. Sale day saw a full house of bidders and buyers, looking for outcross Angus genetics that will sire excellent growth and calving ease. Again the Denver Carload bulls and pen of 3 bulls were highly sought after.

Topping the sale was lot 39, KR Outside 7735, a member of the 2018 Reserve Carload bulls, a 1/17 son of TEF Outside 514 with epds of CED 5 BW 1.8 WW 69 YW 118 Milk 24 $B 121.73. This herd sire prospect sold to the group of Malson Angus, Perma, ID, Vollmer Angus, Wing, North Dakota, Frey Angus, Granville, North Dakota, Gateway Genetics, Martel, Nebraska, Hoffman Angus Farm, Wheatland, North Dakota for $62,000.

Selling at $60,000 was lot 30, KR Tundra 7719, another member of the Denver Carload. This 1/17 son of Bushs Tundra 602 had epds of CED 5 BW 3 WW 74 YW 126 Milk 25 $B 167.79 and sold to Thomas Ranch, Harrold, South Dakota and RBM Livestock, Florence, South Dakota.

Also at $60,000 was another carload member, lot 34, KR Step Ahead 7039, a 2/17 son of RBM Step Ahead C80 with epds of CED 0 BW 3.7 WW 86 YW 164 Milk 23 $B 199.58. Alta Genetics, Balzac, Alberta was the buyer.

Lot 32, KR Apollo 7406, also a carload member sold to Lee's Cattle Co., Brush, CO for $50,000. This 1/17 son of Kramers Apollo 317 has epds of CED 3 BW 3.2 WW 65 YW 124 Milk 28 $B 141.99.

Lot 46, KR Cadillac Jack 7023, a 2/17 son of KR Cadillac Jack with epds of CED 13 BW -0.9 WW 70 YW 126 Milk 28 $B 164.42 sold to Michael McClelland, Bowen, IL for $45,000.

Lot 53, KR Tundra 7691, a 2/17 son of Bushs Tundra 602 with epds of CED 6 BW 2.5 WW 77 YW 134 Milk 30 $B 142.02 sold to Arda Farms and Freeway Farms, Alberta CA for $24,000.

The top selling donor female was lot 266, the dam of KR Casino. Malsons Savannah 27Y, is a 2/11 daughter of VAR Allegiance 5157 with epds of CED 4 BW 1.8 WW 54 YW 91 Milk 23, selling to Kearns Cattle Co., Rushville, Nebraska for $25,000.

This was an excellent sale for the Krebs family. There were bulls selling all day in price ranges to fit most any operation. F