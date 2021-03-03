Krebs Ranch

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2021

Location: Gordon, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

3 Older Angus Bulls – $24,666

210 Yearling Angus Bulls – $7,382

Lot 4 at $35,000 was KR Outbreak 0357, DOB: 01/20/20; SIRE: TEF Outside 514; MGS: Kramers Apollo 317. He sold to Ridl Angus of North Dakota.

Lot 133 at $32,000 was KR Southbound 0351, DOB: 01/24/20; SIRE: BUBS Southern Charm AA31; MGS: Kramers Apollo 317. He sold to Hamilton Farms of Alberta.

Lot 2 at $29,000 was KR Hobo, DOB: 01/24/19: SIRE: KR Casino 6243; MGS: Sitz Superior 10971. He sold to Greg Smith of New Mexico.

Lot 1 at $21,000 was KR Orbit, DOB: 02/14/19: SIRE: Marda Swagger 762; MGS: HF Simulator. He sold to J.H. Minor Company of Nebraska.

Lot 9 at $21,000 was KR Incredible, DOB: 01/21/20: SIRE: Panther Creek Incredible 6704; MGS: Kramers Apollo 317. He sold to Thomas Ranch of South Dakota.

Lot 8 at $20,000 was KR Incredible 0258, DOB: 01/26/20: SIRE: Panther Creek Incredible 6704; MGS: KR Little Joe. He sold to Darin Thorstenson of South Dakota.



