L Bar W Cattle Company & Sidwell Ranch Second Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: March 7, 2018

Location: Columbus, Mont.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

75 Bulls – $3,330

13 Registered Females – $4,615

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 28, LW 3006 Advance 730E ET, 1/19/17 son of HH Advance 3006A out of CL 1 Dominette 055X; purchased by Douthit Herefords, St. Francis, Kansas, for $15,500.

Lot 48, LW 4126 Advance 760E, 2/7/17 son of HH Advance 4126B out of CL 1 Dominette 958W 1ET; purchased by Behm Herefords, Burlington, North Dakota, for $13,500.

Lot 27, LW 3006 Advance 727E ET, 1/19/17 son of HH Advance 3006A out of CL 1 Dominette 055X; purhased by H & C Hereford Farms, Lexington, North Carolina, for $9,000.

Lot 14, LW 3006 Advance 714ET, 1/14/17 son of HH Advance 3006A out of CL 1 Dominette 055X; purchased by Coleman Herefords, Westcliffe, CO and Oleen Brothers, Dwight, Kansas, for $6,500

Top Selling Female:

Lot 79, LW 4075 Miss Advance 729E ET, 1/19/17 daughter of HH Advance 4075B ET out of CL 1 Dominette 055X; purchased by Churchill Cattle Company, Manhattan, Montana, and Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, Nebraska, for $27,000.