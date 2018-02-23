Larson Ranch 49th Annual Production Sale

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD

Auctioneers: Matt Lowery & Dan Clark

Reported by: Curt Littau

Averages:

44 registered and commercial yearling Angus bulls – $4,176

29 registerable and commercial yearling Charolais bulls – $4,388

16 Charolais and Angus two-year-old bulls – $3,719

84 AI'd Bwf Bred Heifers – $1,901

175 AI'd Blk Bred Heifers – $1,879

13 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,037

15 Charolais Bred Heifers – $1,873

The air was crisp, but the highways were dry for the 49th Annual Production Sale of the Larson Family Ranch. Bull and heifer buyers from Oklahoma to North Dakota filled the seats at Presho Livestock in Presho, South Dakota, meaning the Larson Ranch had yet another successful sale. World class auctioneers, Matt Lowery and Dan Clark, kept the sale rolling as they sold right at a hundred bulls and three hundred reputation bred heifers in just over three hours.

The top selling yearling Angus bull was Lot #7, a 2017 March calf that sported an adjusted 205-day weight of 812#. He was purchased by Doug Perry of Vivian, South Dakota for the selling price of $10,000. Topping the Charolais bulls was Lot #65, purchased by Sonia Aasby of Thomas Ranch in Presho, South Dakota for $9,750.

The volume buyers were the Millards of Presho, South Dakota, who purchased nine of the Larson's yearling and two-year-old Charolais bulls with a number of buyers purchasing three or more bulls.