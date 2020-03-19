Larson Ranch 51st Annual Bull & Bred Heifer Sale
Date: Feb. 19, 2020
Location: Presho Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
42 yrlg Angus Bulls – $3,601
22 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $4,364
7 Simmental yrlg Bulls – $2,714
3 Simmental Two-yr-old Bulls – $2,833
25 Charolais yrlg Bulls – $4,140
21 Charolais Two-yr-old Bulls – $3,440
120 total bulls – $3,754
169 commercial Angus Two-yr-old Bred Heifers – $1,950
92 Black White-face Bred Heifers – $1,887
21 registered Angus Bred Heifers – $1,742
48 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,740
5 Simmental Bred Heifers – $1,700
13 Charolais Bred Heifers – $1,780
The Larson Ranch presented another outstanding set of cattle for their annual production sale held at Presho Livestock Auction. The beautiful Larson Ranch is just west of Hamill on the south side of White River, with over 25 miles of river frontage. This sale again filled Presho Livestock with mostly repeat buyers sitting in to compete for these good bulls.
The Larsons offer a large selection of both yearling and two-year-old bulls from three breeds. A highlight of the sale is the large offering of high-quality AI bred heifers. Bulls sold to 6 different states, including California, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 55, yrlg Charolais: $11,500 to Aaron Skonhovd, South Dakota – LT Patriot 4004 Pld x TR Mr. Firewater 1783 ET
Lot 56, yrlg Charolais: $9,500 to Sonja Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – LT Patriot 4004 Pld x AL Blizzards Cool 17
Lot 64, yrlg Charolais: $7,000 to Sonja Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – LT Authority 7229 x AL Cigars Pizzaz R517
Lot 25, yrlg Angus: $7,000 to Jerry Osterberg, Salem, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Stunner x SAV Final Answer 0035
Lot X: $7000 to Larry Ryno, White River, South Dakota – Larson Super Sub B620 x SAV Final Answer 0035
Lot 13, yrlg Angus: $6,000 to Jerry Bush, Pierre, South Dakota – SAV Harvestor 0338 x Sitz Upward 307R
Lot 2, yrlg Angus: $6,000 to Mark McCloud, Highmore, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV Final Answer 0035
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.