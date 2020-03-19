Larson Ranch 51st Annual Bull & Bred Heifer Sale

Scott and Sage Schüyler, Hamill, South Dakota, longtime customers. Sage bought heifers this year.



Date: Feb. 19, 2020

Location: Presho Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

42 yrlg Angus Bulls – $3,601

22 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $4,364

7 Simmental yrlg Bulls – $2,714

3 Simmental Two-yr-old Bulls – $2,833

25 Charolais yrlg Bulls – $4,140

21 Charolais Two-yr-old Bulls – $3,440

120 total bulls – $3,754

169 commercial Angus Two-yr-old Bred Heifers – $1,950

92 Black White-face Bred Heifers – $1,887

21 registered Angus Bred Heifers – $1,742

48 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,740

5 Simmental Bred Heifers – $1,700

13 Charolais Bred Heifers – $1,780

The Larson Ranch presented another outstanding set of cattle for their annual production sale held at Presho Livestock Auction. The beautiful Larson Ranch is just west of Hamill on the south side of White River, with over 25 miles of river frontage. This sale again filled Presho Livestock with mostly repeat buyers sitting in to compete for these good bulls.

The Larsons offer a large selection of both yearling and two-year-old bulls from three breeds. A highlight of the sale is the large offering of high-quality AI bred heifers. Bulls sold to 6 different states, including California, Oklahoma, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 55, yrlg Charolais: $11,500 to Aaron Skonhovd, South Dakota – LT Patriot 4004 Pld x TR Mr. Firewater 1783 ET

Lot 56, yrlg Charolais: $9,500 to Sonja Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – LT Patriot 4004 Pld x AL Blizzards Cool 17

Lot 64, yrlg Charolais: $7,000 to Sonja Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – LT Authority 7229 x AL Cigars Pizzaz R517

Lot 25, yrlg Angus: $7,000 to Jerry Osterberg, Salem, South Dakota – Musgrave 316 Stunner x SAV Final Answer 0035

Lot X: $7000 to Larry Ryno, White River, South Dakota – Larson Super Sub B620 x SAV Final Answer 0035

Lot 13, yrlg Angus: $6,000 to Jerry Bush, Pierre, South Dakota – SAV Harvestor 0338 x Sitz Upward 307R

Lot 2, yrlg Angus: $6,000 to Mark McCloud, Highmore, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV Final Answer 0035