Larson Ranch 52nd Annual Bull & Bred Heifer Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2021

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Inc.

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

48 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,713

27 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,750

15 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $3,650

17 Two Year Old Charolais Bulls – $3,088

11 Yearling Simmental Bulls – $3,022

7 Two Year Old Simmental Bulls – $2,964

Bred Heifers

99 F1 Black Baldy Heifers – $2,127 (55 hd brought $2,300)

89 Black Heifers – $1,874

18 Red Angus Heifers – $1,750

9 Simmental Heifers – $1,875

14 Charolais Heifers – $1,750

It was a brisk day for the Larson family at their 52nd annual bull sale. A very nice lineup of cattle was offered to the public. A great crowd was on hand to view and purchase the bulls and females.

Lot 24 by Musgrave 316 Stunner sold for $8,000 to Jerry Ostenburg, Salem, SD.

Lot 15 brought $6,750 by G A R Ashland sold to Jan Hendrixson from Vivian, SD.

Lot 76 brought $6,500 and is headed to Hopkins, Missouri with Steve Brown.

Lot 233 also brought $6,500 from Dave Perry from Vivian, SD.