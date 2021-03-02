Larson Ranch 52nd Annual Bull & Bred Heifer Sale
Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2021
Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Inc.
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
48 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,713
27 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,750
15 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $3,650
17 Two Year Old Charolais Bulls – $3,088
11 Yearling Simmental Bulls – $3,022
7 Two Year Old Simmental Bulls – $2,964
Bred Heifers
99 F1 Black Baldy Heifers – $2,127 (55 hd brought $2,300)
89 Black Heifers – $1,874
18 Red Angus Heifers – $1,750
9 Simmental Heifers – $1,875
14 Charolais Heifers – $1,750
It was a brisk day for the Larson family at their 52nd annual bull sale. A very nice lineup of cattle was offered to the public. A great crowd was on hand to view and purchase the bulls and females.
Lot 24 by Musgrave 316 Stunner sold for $8,000 to Jerry Ostenburg, Salem, SD.
Lot 15 brought $6,750 by G A R Ashland sold to Jan Hendrixson from Vivian, SD.
Lot 76 brought $6,500 and is headed to Hopkins, Missouri with Steve Brown.
Lot 233 also brought $6,500 from Dave Perry from Vivian, SD.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User