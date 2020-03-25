Lazy JB Angus
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: March 7, 2020
Location: Montrose, CO
Auctioneer: Dennis Metzger
Averages:
43 Yearling Bulls – $4,536
8 Open Heifers – $2,481
Top Bulls:
Lot 2 at $7,750 was Lazy JB Game Changer 9342. DOB: 2/16/2019. Sired by Gaffney Game Changer 371; MGS: Barstow Cash. He sold to Sef Valdez of Delta, CO.
Lot 4 at $7,500 was Lazy JB Bankroll 9387. DOB: 3/10/2019. Sired by Stevenson Easy Money; MGS: Barstow Cash. He sold to Mundell Ranches of Walsh, CO.
Lot 1 at $7,250 was Lazy JB President 9116. DOB: 2/21/2019. Sired by SAV President 6847; MGS: WK New Design. He sold to Sef Valdez of Delta, CO.
