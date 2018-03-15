Leland Red Angus and Koester Red Angus

Date: March 9, 2018

Location: At the Ranch near Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

126 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $6,304

32 18-Month-Old Red Angus Bulls – $5,297

38 Yearling Red Angus Heifers – $1,653

High-Selling Lots:

The top-selling yearling bull was Lot 1, Leland Full House 7465, a March 28, 2017, son of WFL Merlin 018A. He sold for $57,000 to Croissant Red Angus of Briggsdale, Colorado, Solid Rock Red Angus of Limon, Colorado, Emily Frasier of Limon, Colorado, 3K Land & Cattle Co. of Justin, Texas, and C & C Family Partners, LTD of Silsbee, Texas.

Lot 52, Leland Frankly 018-7520, an April 1, 2017, son of WFL Merlin 018A, sold to Diamond H Ranch of Victoria, Kansas, for $19,000.

Lot 87, Leland Excell 223-7424, a March 24, 2017, son of VGW Excell 223, sold to Croissant Red Angus of Briggsdale, Colorado, and Solid Rock Red Angus of Limon, Colorado, for $18,000.

Lot 5, Leland Frankly 018-7628, an April 8, 2017, son of WFL Merlin 018A, sold to Schuler-Olsen Ranches Inc. of Bridgeport, Nebraska, for $14,000.

Lot 70, Leland Frankly 018-7716, an April 17, 2017, son of WFL Merlin 018A, sold to Devon Genetzky of Towner, North Dakota, for $13,500.

Lot 8, Leland Domain 7590, an April 6, 2017, son of 3SCC Domain A163, sold to Randy Meyer of Brunswick, Missouri, for $13,000.

Lot 3, Leland Frankly 018-7559, an April 4, 2017, son of WFL Merlin 018A, sold to Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, for $12,500.

Jack Bickel of Firesteel, South Dakota, purchased two sons of 3SCC Dictate C74 for $11,500 each. Lot 6, Leland Dictate 7672 was born April 12, 2017, and Lot 10, Leland Dictate 7704, was born April 16, 2017.

Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, also purchased a 3SCC Dictate C74 son. Lot 7, Leland Dictate 7487, born March 29, 2017, sold for $11,000.

Lot 64, Leland Fusion 5202-7467, a March 28, 2017, son of MLK CRK Fusion 5202, sold to Green Mountain Red Angus of Three Forks, Montana, for $11,000.

Lot 69, Leland Frankly 018-7411, a March 22, 2017, son of WFL Merlin 018A, sold to Jason and Peggy Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota, for $11,000.

The high-selling 18-month-old bull was Lot 40, Koester Dimension 624, an Aug. 14, 2016, son of 3SCC Domain A163. The HybRED (75 percent Red Angus, 25 percent Simmental) bull sold to Wulf Cattle of Morris, Minnesota, for $11,000.

Lot 31, Koester Dimension 639, an Aug. 15, 2016, son of 3SCC Domain A163, sold to Zach Hintz of Steele, North Dakota, for $9,500.

Lot 113, Koester Dimension 629, an Aug. 14, 2016, son of 3SCC Domain A163, sold to Scott Filler of Rugby, North Dakota, for $9,000.

The high-selling yearling heifer was Lot 201, Leland Tulane 7547, an April 2, 2017, daughter of GMRA Tulane 5289. She sold to Landon Harpole of Dawson, North Dakota, for $3,200.

Jason and Peggy Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota, purchased two heifers for $2,000 each. Lot 210, Leland Long Load 4464-7534, was a Leland Long Load 122-4464 daughter. Lot 214, Leland Excell 223-7565, was a VGW Excell 223 daughter.