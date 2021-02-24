Lewis Bros. Angus 41st Annual Bull Sale
TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 19, 2021
Location: St. Onge (SD) Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Averages:
96 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $6,058
36 registered fall Angus Bulls – $5,146
Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.
This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. However, their most important trait is their GENTLE dispositions. There was a lot of breeder interest on the top end of these bulls, but they mostly sold to commercial repeat buyers. A very good day for the Lewis families!
Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:
Lot 1: $32,000 to Alta Genetics – DL Automatic 230 x DL Consensus 254
Lot 52: $17,000 to Pine Creek Angus, Faith, South Dakota – K C F Bennett Summation x DL Final Grandview 53
Lot 66: $16,000 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x SITZ Upscale 671T
Lot 67: $15,500 to Kenny Fox, Belvidere, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x Connealy Consensus 7229
Top Selling fall Angus Bulls:
Lot 126: $9,500 to Spear Diamond, Meadow, South Dakota – DL Grand Junction x SITZ Upscale 671T
Lot 112: $8,500 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – SAV Raindance 6848 x Connealy Stingray 9618
