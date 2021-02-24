Lewis Bros. Angus 41st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Location: St. Onge (SD) Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages:

96 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $6,058

36 registered fall Angus Bulls – $5,146

Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.

This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. However, their most important trait is their GENTLE dispositions. There was a lot of breeder interest on the top end of these bulls, but they mostly sold to commercial repeat buyers. A very good day for the Lewis families!

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 1: $32,000 to Alta Genetics – DL Automatic 230 x DL Consensus 254

Lot 52: $17,000 to Pine Creek Angus, Faith, South Dakota – K C F Bennett Summation x DL Final Grandview 53

Lot 66: $16,000 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x SITZ Upscale 671T

Lot 67: $15,500 to Kenny Fox, Belvidere, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x Connealy Consensus 7229

Top Selling fall Angus Bulls:

Lot 126: $9,500 to Spear Diamond, Meadow, South Dakota – DL Grand Junction x SITZ Upscale 671T

Lot 112: $8,500 to Gary Romey, Hot Springs, South Dakota – SAV Raindance 6848 x Connealy Stingray 9618

Roxie and Kenny Fox, Belvidere, South Dakota, bought two bulls, including Lot 67 at $15,500.

